Salesforce revenue jumps 47% YoY

Salesforce, the AI CRM company, has announced another year of strong growth and continued investment in India. The company’s total reported revenue in India rose 47 per cent year-over-year to Rs13,384.5 crore for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, according to its regulatory filing with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ Registrar of Companies. Salesforce’s expanding role as a trusted digital transformation partner for Indian enterprises across industries is powered by the vision of the Agentic Enterprise, where AI agents and humans collaborate for intelligent, trusted business outcomes.

India continues to be one of company’s fastest-growing markets globally, driven by strong customer demand for trusted, data-driven, and AI-powered solutions. The company now has an employee base of 14,000 across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, and Jaipur. Additionally, the company's expansion in India is bolstered by a vast ecosystem, encompassing both established strategic partners and emerging start-ups.