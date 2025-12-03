  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

Salesforce revenue jumps 47% YoY

  • Created On:  3 Dec 2025 9:39 AM IST
Salesforce revenue jumps 47% YoY
X

Salesforce, the AI CRM company, has announced another year of strong growth and continued investment in India. The company’s total reported revenue in India rose 47 per cent year-over-year to Rs13,384.5 crore for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, according to its regulatory filing with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ Registrar of Companies. Salesforce’s expanding role as a trusted digital transformation partner for Indian enterprises across industries is powered by the vision of the Agentic Enterprise, where AI agents and humans collaborate for intelligent, trusted business outcomes.

India continues to be one of company’s fastest-growing markets globally, driven by strong customer demand for trusted, data-driven, and AI-powered solutions. The company now has an employee base of 14,000 across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, and Jaipur. Additionally, the company's expansion in India is bolstered by a vast ecosystem, encompassing both established strategic partners and emerging start-ups.

Tags

Salesforce India GrowthAI CRM ExpansionDigital Transformation DemandAgentic Enterprise VisionTech Workforce Expansion India
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 3 December 2025: Get Free Pets, Skins, Diamonds

Check the latest Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 3 December 2025. Use these active codes to get free pets, emotes, gun skins, Gloo Walls, diamonds, and more. Redeem quickly before they expire.

Garena Free Fire Max Redemption Codes – August 15, 2025

National News

More
Share it
X