Salman Khan invests in video app Chingari

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has invested in homegrown short-form video app Chingari, the company announced on Friday.

With Salman as global brand ambassador and investor, Chingari said it is looking to augment its position as the market leader. The company, however, did not disclose the funding amount from Salman.

The news came as Bengaluru-based telecommunication firm OnMobile led a $13 million (nearly Rs 95 crore) funding round in Chingari on Thursday.

"It is our pleasure to have Salman on-board as one of our global brand ambassador and investor. We are confident that our association will power Chingari to scale greater heights in the near future," said Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO, Chingari.

The app currently has more than 56 million users in India.

"I like how Chingari has shaped up in such a short span of time, a platform for millions from rural to urban to showcase their unique talents and be seen by another million's in no time," said Salman.

Chingari allows its users to download and upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, browse through feed, and much more.