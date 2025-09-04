SALT Restaurant All Set To Launch Its Second Outlet in Hyderabad With Bigger, Bolder and More Flavourful Offerings

Hyderabad’s dining scene is no longer limited to spicy biryanis. As the city welcomes a range of new restaurants celebrating the depth and diversity of Indian cuisine, SALT, a legacy restaurant, is coming with its 2nd outlet. Quickly becoming a favourite among diners in Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune, SALT is known as a fine dining destination that celebrates India’s culinary heritage with a modern touch.

SALT’s tagline, ‘Indian Food Made Interesting’, is exactly how it impresses diners by blending traditional Indian recipes with modern cooking techniques. Led by Chef Balachander’s creativity, their vast menu respects regional flavours and treats them with a flair of innovation, bringing out dishes that celebrate fresh, contemporary dining. Every dish is made to reflect the richness of India's regions, from coastal specialities to timeless classics.

Talking about the new launch in the city, he says, “This marks a significant step in our journey to retain the love for Indian dining by fusing our traditional recipes with innovation. We have made another warm space where every plate becomes a storyteller.”

The menu is a journey across India, spanning street-style Chaats, Soups, Charred Tandoor Grills, Small Plates, Curries and of course, fragrant Biryanis. Millet and Nacho Salad, Tak-A-Tak Chilli Paneer, Butter Chicken Lollipops, Alleppey Fish Curry, Galouti Kebab, and Masaledar Prawn Biryani are among the must-tries. Pair them with SALT’s special mocktails infused with the goodness of exotic flavours and a bit of spice. You could try the Kala Khatta, Mighty Mai Tai, Turmeric Maple Hot Toddy or Berry Shower. Dishes from every part of the country, the menu celebrates the incredible regional flavours, offering nostalgia with refreshing modern plating. The classics get a modern spin with latest cooking techniques, making them more bold, flavourful and tempting for Indian food lovers.

SALT’s new outlet impresses for a fine-dining outing. The interiors keep a balance between rustic warmth and earthy elegance. Muted tones, natural textures and soft lighting create an atmosphere that lures you to savour the very best of Indian cuisine. The next time you want to dig into some traditional recipes in an elegant ambience, SALT is open for a memorable dining experience.