Sambhv Steel to showcase products at Tube & Pipe expo

Hyderabad: Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd., a leading manufacturer of high-quality steel products, has announced its participation in Tube & Pipe Fair, taking place in Hitex Exhibition Centre, here from August 5 to 7.

Known for producing 1 million metric tons of intermediate & finished steel products annually (approx.), Sambhv specialises in Hot-Rolled Coils, Cold-Rolled Coils, MS ERW Pipes & Tubes (both black and galvanised), and various hollow-section pipes. Sambhv is also the first company in India to introduce a narrow width HR coil with maximum width of 470mm and gauge range in between 1.5 mm to 5 mm thickness which results in competitive pricing and providing quality products with international standards.