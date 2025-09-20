Samsung Brings Festive Cheer with Special Prices on Galaxy Smartphones in India

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced never-before-seen prices on select Galaxy smartphones. With the special pricing, customers can own Galaxy smartphones at the most attractive prices since their launch and enjoy AI-powered features that make every day experiences more accessible, creative and productive.

Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S24 Ultra is India’s best-selling premium smartphone, according to Counterpoint Research. Originally priced starting INR 129999, it will be available at INR 71999 during the festive sale. Galaxy S24, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, will be available at only INR 39999, while Galaxy S24 FE, which incorporates the same advanced AI experience as the Galaxy S24 series, will be available at just INR 29999.

Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G now available with up to 42% discount

Galaxy A55 5G will be available at a jaw-dropping price of INR 23999, while Galaxy A35 5G will be available at just INR 17999. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G were the number one selling smartphone in their price segments respectively in 2024, according to Counterpoint Research. Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G come with a vivid 6.6” FHD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display, Dolby stereo speakers, and Vision Booster technology for bright, clear visuals even in outdoors. In photography, both phones feature a 50MP main camera with OIS, ultra-wide and macro lenses, along with enhanced Nightography.

Galaxy M36 5G, Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy M06 5G now available with up to 30% discount

Galaxy M36 5G will be available at just INR 13999. Similarly, Galaxy M16 5G will be available starting INR 10499. Galaxy M06 5G will be available at just INR 7499. Designed for Indian Gen Z consumers, Galaxy M36 5G packs in a suite of AI innovations along with several segment-leading features such as Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®+ protection for enhanced durability.

Galaxy F36 5G and F06 5G now available with up to 30% discount

Galaxy F36 5G will be available at just INR 13999. Similarly, Galaxy F06 5G will be available starting INR 7499. Galaxy F06 5G supports 12 5G bands across all telecom operators, providing a complete 5G experience at an affordable price.

The offers on Galaxy S24Ultra, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy A35 5G, Galaxy M36 5G, Galaxy M16 5G, and Galaxy F36 5G will go live starting September 22, 2025.