Samsung Expands Extended Warranty Plans for Home Appliances with Samsung Care+

The upgraded Samsung Care+ service also introduce industry-first coverage for software updates and screen malfunctions (with no physical damage). This ensures that customers have complete peace of mind, not only for hardware issues but also for software performance and display concerns, making Samsung Care+ the most comprehensive appliance protection programme in the industry.

“We are committed to enhancing the customer experience, elevating home appliances ownership with unique benefits such as software updates and screen malfunction coverage, while expanding availability of Samsung Care+ extended warranty plans across all channels,” said Ghufran Alam, Vice President, Digital Appliances, Samsung India.

Built on the pillars of Expertise, Reach, Reliability, Speed, Smart Service, Protection, and Sustainability, Samsung Care+ provides consumers access to over 13,000 Samsung-certified engineers, 2,500+ service centres, and 100% genuine Samsung parts, guaranteeing timely, high-quality service. Customers will get multi-lingual support in nine languages, while the Samsung app allows customers to track services and receive timely reminders for scheduled maintenance.