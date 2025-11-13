Samsung Expands Extended Warranty Plans for Home Appliances with Samsung Care+
- Samsung Care+ offers consumers greater peace of mind through enhanced protection and convenience
- Samsung Care+ introduces industry-first coverage for software updates and screen malfunctions
- Consumers get comprehensive protection and convenience starting INR 2 per day
Samsung, India’s leading consumer electronics brand, today announced the expansion of its Samsung Care+ service to include extended warranty plans for home appliances including Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Air Conditioners, Microwave ovens, and Smart TVs. Customers can now choose from plans that range from 1-4 years, offering comprehensive protection and convenience, with prices starting as low as INR 2 per day.
The upgraded Samsung Care+ service also introduce industry-first coverage for software updates and screen malfunctions (with no physical damage). This ensures that customers have complete peace of mind, not only for hardware issues but also for software performance and display concerns, making Samsung Care+ the most comprehensive appliance protection programme in the industry.
“We are committed to enhancing the customer experience, elevating home appliances ownership with unique benefits such as software updates and screen malfunction coverage, while expanding availability of Samsung Care+ extended warranty plans across all channels,” said Ghufran Alam, Vice President, Digital Appliances, Samsung India.
Built on the pillars of Expertise, Reach, Reliability, Speed, Smart Service, Protection, and Sustainability, Samsung Care+ provides consumers access to over 13,000 Samsung-certified engineers, 2,500+ service centres, and 100% genuine Samsung parts, guaranteeing timely, high-quality service. Customers will get multi-lingual support in nine languages, while the Samsung app allows customers to track services and receive timely reminders for scheduled maintenance.
myBiz by MakeMyTrip and Swiggy Join Hands: Offer Convenience to Corporate Travelers
<ul class='hocal_short_desc'><li>Launch "Bill to Company” under “Swiggy for Work”, a first-of-its-kind unified workflow that simplifies corporate food and travel dining expenses </li><li>Corporate Travelers can choose from over 2.6 lakh restaurants across 720+ cities for food delivery and 40,000+ restaurant options across 50+ cities for dining out</li></ul>