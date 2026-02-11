WhatsApp Web Set To Add Video Calling, Aiming To Rival Zoom And Google Meet

WhatsApp appears closer than ever to turning its web version into a complete communication platform, with video calling support now being tested for browsers. The long-awaited feature could soon allow users to make and receive calls directly from Chrome, Safari, Firefox and other browsers — removing the need to rely on the desktop app.

For years, WhatsApp users wanting to place calls from their computers had to download the Windows or macOS app. The browser-based version mainly supported messaging, leaving calling features out. That limitation may soon change, as the company quietly experiments with adding voice and video calls to WhatsApp Web.

According to reports from the WhatsApp web beta, the platform has started testing the feature with select users. The development was first spotted by reliable tipster WaBetaInfo, who notes that the company is working to refine the calling experience and make it competitive with established video conferencing services such as Google Meet and Zoom.

While WhatsApp is pushing for feature parity, it may initially restrict some capabilities to ensure smoother performance. For instance, video calls on the web version could support up to 16 participants, compared to the 32-person limit currently available on mobile devices. This smaller group size may help maintain stability across browsers and different hardware setups.

The web interface is also expected to get a design refresh. Reports suggest that a dedicated calling button will appear next to the search and three-dot menu, making it easier to quickly start calls without switching devices.

Beyond simple calling, WhatsApp seems to be introducing meeting-style tools as well. Users may soon be able to schedule calls, generate shareable links and invite participants to join at a specific date and time. Call links, already popular on mobile, could make it much easier for groups to connect without individually adding members.

These additions signal WhatsApp’s broader ambition: to move beyond basic messaging and become a full-scale collaboration tool. With more people working remotely and relying on browser-based apps, web calling support could make WhatsApp a practical alternative for both personal and professional use.

The feature may also integrate smoothly with WhatsApp’s linked devices system, ensuring scheduled calls and meetings stay synced across phones, laptops and desktops.

At the time of writing, the calling option is not widely available and did not work consistently during testing. However, the rollout appears gradual, and more users are expected to receive access over the coming months.

If successful, WhatsApp Web could soon stand shoulder-to-shoulder with mainstream video meeting platforms — all without needing an extra download.