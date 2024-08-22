Samsung to Launch 10 AI Washing Machines in India Ahead of the Festive Season

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced its plans to introduce 10 washing machines ahead of the festive season this year. The company had recently unveiled a teaser for its upcoming front-load AI-powered washing machine scheduled to be launched by the end of this month.

The new AI-powered washing machines are a part its premium Bespoke AI range of home appliances for Indian consumers, offering enhanced connectivity and personalized experiences with intelligent and intuitive solutions that are set to revolutionize the smart home experience.

“Ahead of festive season this year, Samsung will be launching an exciting made in India line-up of AI-powered washing machines. There will be 10 models in the new line up with fully loaded AI innovations at every step of the washing process. This series is expected to be a game changer in the laundry market while significantly expanding Samsung India’s overall portfolio of washing machines,” Samsung India said in a statement.

Minimizing efforts that go into treating laundry, a whole suite of AI-powered features in the soon-to-be-launched washing machines are poised to elevate users’ lifestyles’, Samsung India said, while creating an overall experience that is ‘smarter, more efficient, and eco-friendly’.

Samsung had unveiled its 2024 line of Bespoke AI home appliances for Indian consumers in April this year. Equipped with advanced artificial intelligence technologies and SmartThings, these new products represent a milestone in customer convenience thanks to a hyper-connected ecosystem.

Bespoke AI embodies the company’s “AI for All” vision — improving lives through better security, sustainability and accessibility. Using AI vision, AI voice and AI data technologies, Samsung commits to providing new experiences in which home appliances can be controlled and connected more intuitively and create more personalized user experiences.

More than just simple tools used in everyday life, Samsung’s home appliances promise to change users’ lives through innovations in efficiency, connectivity and personalization. The objective is to enable consumers to experience more freedom in their day-to-day lives by spending lesser time on daily household chores. Hence, the ease of control over home appliances through AI like habit learning and sensing make daily household chores so much more manageable and easier.

For instance, with the latest AI-powered Samsung refrigerators, users can check expiration dates on food packages with the AI Vision Inside feature or ask for customized recipe recommendations with Samsung Food. Users can also experience how to save energy with the AI Energy Saving in SmartThings. The Smart Forward feature constantly provides device upgrades. Furthermore, users can be rest assured about the security of their personal information with Samsung Knox.