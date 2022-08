Sanjiv Bajaj in LinkedIn influencers' list

Hyderabad: Sanjiv Bajaj, Joint Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Capital has joined the list of international leaders and personalities like Richard Branson, Bill Gates, Arianna Huffinaton and Mary Barra, said the professional networking platform LinkedIn in its list of top 500 Global influencer for 2022-23.

Sanjiv Bajaj is an experienced corporate lead with a demonstrated history of working in the financial services industry. He is an expert in equity research, portfolio management, business relationship management, private bankingand business development. He is a strong business development professional with a PGDBM focused in finance from Fore School of Management.