Sanofi India Q4FY22 Results: Consolidated profit rises 63% YoY to Rs 238 crore

Sanofi India on Tuesday reported a 63% YoY rise in the consolidated profit at Rs 238 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The pharmaceutical company had posted a profit of Rs 146 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year. The company has also reported an exceptional gain of Rs 118 crore in the March 2022 quarter.

The company's revenue from operations fell 2.5% YoY to Rs 707 crore as compared to Rs 725 crore posted in the March 2021 quarter. It posted an EBITDA of Rs 194.5 crore, which is 3% higher YoY compared to Rs 188.8 crore posted last year.

The company's margin improved to 27.5% in the reported quarter against 26% posted last year.

Sanofi India is one of the entities through which Sanofi operates in India. The company that has been present in India since 1956 is known as a household brand in pain and allergy. It offers a wide array of medicines for therapeutic areas such as diabetes, cardiology, thrombosis, central nervous system and antihistamines. The products manufactured by the company are distributed in India and exported to many developed as well as developing countries.