SAVWIPL crosses new milestone

Pune: ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL), which manages the Indian operations of five Volkswagen Group brands – SKODA, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini - has marked an important milestone in its India journey with the production of 15,00,000 units till date from its manufacturing facilities in Chakan, Pune and Shendra, Aurangabad. This milestone has been accomplished with the production of SKODA KUSHAQ at its facility in Pune.

Piyush Arora, MD, SAVWIPL, said, "Today we have 1.5 million reasons to be proud of our employees' performance. Without them, the great result of SAVWIPL would be unimaginable. The production milestone is a significant achievement and a testament to the success of our products in the domestic as well as export market. It also highlights the seamless collaboration between our global and Indian teams, who have been instrumental in putting the engineering and manufacturing expertise of India on the global map. We are proud that cars engineered at our state of the art manufacturing facilities in India are also driven by the world."

Christian Cahn von Seelen, Executive Director – Sales & Marketing, SAVWIPL, opined: "With over two decades of providing world-class products for the Indian market, the Group's brands have nurtured strong relationships with the Indian automotive customer, and our production facilities have played a key role in its growth journey. This remarkable milestone has been possible with the strong support of our employees, dealers, and channel partners who have contributed to achieving the Group's 'Make in India' vision under the INDIA 2.0 journey", said.