SBI building scalable model for sustainable growth

New Delhi: SBI Chairman C S Setty has said the bank is building a scalable model for sustainable returns based on disciplined cost management, low-cost deposits, and expansion of fee-based income.

“With strong CASA (Current Account and Savings Account) growth, digital cross-sell capabilities, and margin-sensitive asset allocation, we are building a scalable model for sustainable returns,” he said in a message to the shareholders of the bank. “Together, these strategic levers position us not just as India’s largest bank, but as its most forward-looking — balancing trust, scale, and innovation to deliver long-term value for customers and investors alike,” he said in an annual report for 2024-25. SBI logged a net profit of Rs 70,901 crore in FY25, 16 per cent higher than Rs 61,077 crore in the previous fiscal.

To achieve sustainable and risk-adjusted growth, he said, SBI is leveraging advanced analytics for credit underwriting, portfolio monitoring, and early warning detection. “Our sector-specific risk frameworks are designed to strengthen asset quality and support responsible lending in priority areas, including MSMEs and infrastructure,” he said. As India’s largest bank, he said, SBI’s strategic focus is on improving operational efficiency, enhancing customer experience, sustaining market leadership, strengthening human resource capabilities, supporting risk-adjusted growth, and improving profitability. To improve operational efficiency, he said, SBI is streamlining processes using automation and data-driven decision-making.

Stressing that the customer experience remains central to the bank’s growth strategy, he said, the bank has taken several steps, including simplifying onboarding, enabling vernacular voice banking, and ensuring 24/7 digital support. SBI aims to deliver a seamless and inclusive experience across geographies, particularly for emerging segments in rural and semi-urban areas, he said.