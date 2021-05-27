SBI Hyderabad donates oxygen devices

Hyderabad: SBI, Hyderabad Zone, has donated 10 oxygen concentrators of 5-litre capacity to Sparsh Hospice (Rotary club trust), a 15-bed palliative care centre, as a part of its support to Covid patients. The bank also distributed the ration kits to Covid-affected families in the city in co-operation with NGOs, Heaven Homes Society, Ashray Akruti and Amma Cheyutha Foundation.

"SBI has been discharging its social responsibilities by extending support in the fight against Covid-19. To address Covid specific requirements, bank is extending support to identified organizations who are setting up makeshift hospitals/ Covid-19 care centres. Recently Bank has inaugurated a 35 bedded facility that had come up at Andhra Mahila Sabha, Vidyanagar which was initiated by Seva Bharathi, NGO," said Om Prakash Mishra, Chief General Manager, SBI Hyderabad.

The bank also donated 15 oxygen concentrators (five each to Narayanpet, Vikarabad & Gadwal). Last year too, bank has arranged supply of medical equipment like ventilators, multi patient monitors, ECG machines, 2D Echo, radio meter, digital pulse oxy meters in addition to supply of 8000 PPE kits, food relief, dry ration kits etc., by spending more than Rs two crore, Mishra added The bank is also organizing distribution of life-saving healthcare equipment, Oxygen support, PPE kits, masks, dry rations, food packets/meals. The representatives from all the NGOs who participated in the event, acknowledged the timely support by the bank, in these testing times.