SBI Reduces Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Following RBI Repo Rate Cut

x

Highlights

The State Bank of India (SBI) has reduced its Fixed Deposit (FD) interest rates by up to 10 basis points, following the Reserve Bank of India’s recent decision to cut the repo rate.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has reduced the interest rates on Fixed Deposits (FDs) following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) recent rate cut.

New FD Rates for Regular Customers:

  • 1-year FD: 6.70% (previously 6.80%)
  • 2-3 years FD: 6.90% (previously 7.00%)

New FD Rates for Senior Citizens:

  • 1-2 years FD: 7.20% (previously 7.30%)
  • 2-3 years FD: 7.40% (previously 7.50%)

Special Scheme - Amrit Vrishti (444 Days):

  • For Regular Customers: 7.05%
  • For Senior Citizens: 7.55%
  • For Super Senior Citizens: 7.65%

Other FD Rates:

  • 7–45 days: 3.5% (4% for seniors)
  • 46–179 days: 5.5% (6% for seniors)
  • 180–210 days: 6.25% (6.75% for seniors)
  • 211 days – 1 year: 6.5% (7% for seniors)
  • 3–5 years: 6.75% (7.25% for seniors)
  • 5–10 years: 6.5% (7.5% for seniors)
