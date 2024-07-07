Scoot's July Thematic Sale: Discover Exceptional Deals for Your Next Adventure!

Singapore – Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of the Singapore Airlines, has launched its July Thematic Sale, offering exceptional deals on one-way economy fares inclusive of taxes. This limited-time promotion will be available from Tuesday, 2 July to Sunday, 7 July 2024. Travellers can take advantage of incredible savings on flights with prices starting as low as INR 5,900 for short-haul routes from Chennai to Singapore, and INR 15,900 for long-haul routes from Vishakhapatnam to Melbourne. These airfares also extend to major Indian cities such as Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram and Vishakhapatnam, among others, allowing passengers to explore many more scenic destinations at discounted rates.





Some of these include:



· Coimbatore to Kuala Lumpur from INR 7,800*

· Thiruvananthapuram to Jakarta from INR 8,900*

· Vishakhapatnam to Ho Chi Minh City from INR 8,200*









Travel Periods Include: Amritsar (ATQ) 18 July – 30 October 2024, 28 April – 19 June 2025 Coimbatore (CJB), Thiruvananthapuram (TRV), Vishakhapatnam (VTZ), Chennai (MAA) and Tiruchchirappalli (TRZ) 15 July – 1 November 2024 6 November – 14 December 2024 8 January – 15 January 2025 6 February -17 April 2025 16 May – 19 June 2025









Visit Scoot's official website or use the Scoot mobile app to discover available flights and confirm your preferred travel plans. Travellers can now look forward to immersing themselves in diverse cultures, enjoying delightful cuisines and creating lasting memories throughout their journey. Secure your tickets during the Scoot July Thematic Sale and get ready for your next adventure! Sale goes live on 2 July 2024 at 1000hrs (GMT + 8).



For more information and bookings, visit Scoot's website at www.flyscoot.com/en/promotions/in-junjuly-gotta-scoot