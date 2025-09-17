Sebi extends settlement window till October 16

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday extended the deadline for the settlement scheme to October 16 for all stock brokers associated with certain algo platforms. The matter pertains to a settlement scheme for brokers who had allegedly flouted norms by associating with unregulated algo trading platforms.

The scheme period, which commenced in June, was scheduled to conclude on September 16. In a statement on Tuesday, Sebi said it has “observed that during the last few days, a number of entities have shown interest in availing the scheme. Considering the interest of entities in availing the scheme, the competent authority has extended the period of the Scheme till October 16, 2025”.

This scheme aims to provide a settlement opportunity to stock brokers linked with specific algo platforms against whom proceedings have already been initiated by Sebi and are currently pending before any authority or forum, like the Adjudicating Officer, Securities Appellate Tribunal, or the courts. By availing of the benefits of this scheme, the concerned stock brokers may settle the proceedings and seek an expedited conclusion to their cases.