Live
- Sruthi Manojna Vemuri Young Artist from India Recognised as one of the Winners at 16th Global Toyota Dream Car Art Contest
- Zell Education launches certification program, the Certification in Finance & Accounts
- Teacher breaks hand of student for worshipping Ganesh statue in Karnataka
- Daughters of truck drivers to get Mahindra SAARTHI ABHIYAAN Scholarship for education
- How long Covid affects education, lives of kids, youth
- India got Nehru, Pak got Jinnah, this is the reason where we are today: AAP MP
- SC to revisit its judgment holding that lawmakers have immunity against criminal prosecution for accepting bribes to vote in House
- Bitcoin logs over 700K transactions in single day after almost 2 years: Data
- MLA VM Abraham handed out CM relief cheques to the victims
- District SP Goush Alam IPS who conducted surprise inspection of Kannaigudem Police Station
Just In
Sebi fines Rs 1.3-cr on 25 individuals for share price manipulation of Capri Global Capital
Capital markets regulator Sebi has imposed a penalty totalling Rs 1.3 crore on 25 individuals for indulging in volume and price manipulation in the shares of non-banking finance company Capri Global Capital Ltd (CGCL).
New Delhi: Capital markets regulator Sebi has imposed a penalty totalling Rs 1.3 crore on 25 individuals for indulging in volume and price manipulation in the shares of non-banking finance company Capri Global Capital Ltd (CGCL). They have been directed to pay the fine within 45 days, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in its order.
The regulator investigated the trading pattern in the scrip of CGCL for the period August 2019 to June 2020 to ascertain whether there was any violation of the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) by these 25 entities. During the investigation period, a group of 25 entities -- connected based on the Unique Client Code details, Know Your Client (KYC) documents and bank transactions -- were involved in volume manipulation in the scrip of CGCL by executing synchronized trades and reversal trades without changing the beneficial ownership of such shares, Sebi noted. In this case, 24 individuals acting as group entities caused price and volume manipulation in the scrip of CGCL by executing fraudulent trades and noticee no 26 (Vijay Ghyanshambhai Pujara) transferred funds into their accounts and subsequently placed trades from their trading accounts to cause manipulation in the scrip of CGCL, Sebi said in its order passed on Monday. By indulging in such acts, they violated the provisions of PFUTP Regulations and accordingly, the regulator levied a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on 24 individuals and Rs 10 lakh on the remaining one.