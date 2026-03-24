Sebi introduces new IPO disclosure framework

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi has introduced a concise and standardised summary of offer documents in the form of a draft abridged prospectus, a move aimed at making IPO disclosures more accessible and investor-friendly. IPO-bound companies will now be required to submit this abridged prospectus alongside their detailed offer documents. The regulator said the document will present key information including the company's business model, financials, promoters, risks, and key performance indicators in a simplified and easy-to-understand format.

"Draft abridged prospectus ... shall be submitted along with the updated draft red herring prospectus-I, and shall be hosted on the websites of the issuer, the Board, stock exchanges where specified securities are proposed to be listed and lead manager(s) associated with the issue," Sebi said in a notification dated March 16. The abridged prospectus will be made available on the websites of issuers, stock exchanges, and lead managers to ensure easier access for investors. The changes are part of Sebi's move to enhance disclosure standards and streamline information available during public offerings.

In addition, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said that issuers are required to provide QR codes and links in application forms and public advertisements to allow investors easy access to the red herring prospectus, abridged prospectus, and price band details. Sebi has also prescribed word limits to ensure clarity in disclosures. The summary of the issuer's primary business must not exceed 500 words and should cover key aspects such as business overview, industries served, customer profile, segment-wise revenue contribution, geographic presence, revenue concentration among the top five customers, key facilities, as well as business strengths and strategies.

Promoting Transparency

•Amendments made to ICDR Regulations, 2018

•Abridged prospectus now available at DRHP stage

•Disclosures must be hosted on issuer, stock exchange and lead manager websites

1.33L manipulative contents flagged to SM providers

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi has escalated 1.33 lakh manipulative social media contents pertaining to the securities market to the social media platform providers, Parliament was informed on Monday. In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said these contents were escalated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) as of February 28, 2026. He said that the regulator receives input regarding misleading, manipulative, or unlawful content related to the securities market and escalates this input to the concerned social media platform provider (SMPP) to remove, disable, or take down the content, in accordance with the relevant regulatory framework.

Sebi board clears FPI settlement norms

Mumbai: The board of markets regulator Sebi on Monday approved a wide-ranging proposal, including easing fund settlement norms for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and changes to regulatory frameworks for market intermediaries. Additionally, the board approved several recommendations of the high-level committee on "conflict of interest" and disclosures concerning Sebi officials. The committee was chaired by former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Pratyush Sinha. The panel was constituted to undertake a comprehensive review of the existing provisions related to conflict of interest and disclosures of property, investments, liabilities, and other related matters by Sebi members and officials.