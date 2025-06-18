Sebi likey to take up key reforms today

Mumbai: Markets watchdog Sebi's board is likely to discuss a series of regulatory reforms during its upcoming meeting under the chairmanship of Tuhin Kanta Pandeyon Wednesday.

One of the key agenda items is the simplification of rules and regulatory compliance for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) investing exclusively in Indian Government Bonds (IGBs) through the Voluntary Retention Route (VRR) and the Fully Accessible Route (FAR). This move is aimed at attracting more long-term bond investors to the Indian market, people aware of the development said. Currently, foreign investors can invest in Indian debt through three routes – General, VRR, and FAR.

The VRR and FAR routes are comparatively liberal, as they allow investments without many of the restrictions, such as security-wise or concentration limits that apply under the General route.