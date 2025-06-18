Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Sebi likey to take up key reforms today
Mumbai: Markets watchdog Sebi's board is likely to discuss a series of regulatory reforms during its upcoming meeting under the chairmanship of Tuhin...
Mumbai: Markets watchdog Sebi's board is likely to discuss a series of regulatory reforms during its upcoming meeting under the chairmanship of Tuhin Kanta Pandeyon Wednesday.
One of the key agenda items is the simplification of rules and regulatory compliance for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) investing exclusively in Indian Government Bonds (IGBs) through the Voluntary Retention Route (VRR) and the Fully Accessible Route (FAR). This move is aimed at attracting more long-term bond investors to the Indian market, people aware of the development said. Currently, foreign investors can invest in Indian debt through three routes – General, VRR, and FAR.
The VRR and FAR routes are comparatively liberal, as they allow investments without many of the restrictions, such as security-wise or concentration limits that apply under the General route.