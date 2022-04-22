Second session kicks off smoothly

Visakhapatnam: The first session of the Bizz Buzz Business Conclave by 'The Hans India' was launched the 'The Hans India Chief Editor Ramu Sarma on Friday morning at Novotel in Vizag on Friday morning at 9 AM. The second session kicked off smoothly. The session mainly focused on Embedding Bharat's code in the global circuit.

Around 6 dignitaries or the panelist attended the event and shared their views and ideas. The dignitaries include M Nanda Kishore Reddy, IIS, MD - APTS, Group CEO APEITA, IT, E&C Dept., Govt. of Andhra Pradesh; Sanjeev Keskar, CEO, Arvind Consultancy; Uma Reddy (Moderator), MD, Hitech Magnetics & Electronics Pvt. Ltd. Sanjay N, Co-founder, Druva Aerospace; Poornima Shenoy, Board of Director, Dixon Technologies; Jitendra Sharma, MD, Med Tech Zone.

During the first session, all the panelist shared their ideas and also interacted with the students and businessmen gathered on the occasion.

On the occasion, the dignitaries who attended the BBBC has appreciated The Hans India for organising such a unique conclave in Visakhapatnam, a city of destiny. Each speaker on the stage has appreciated The Hans India for coming up with such a unique conclave which will be helpful for young generation and enthusiast businessmen.

Many dignitaries from various business field attended the conclave on this occasion. Every dignitary who was present on the occasion on the second session has shared their ideas. The panelist discussed on the opportunities in IT/SW sector. How Vizag is going to be the hub of startups of IT firms. The panelists have also delivered valuable suggestions and elaborated the opportunities of Vizag city to be emerged as IT hub.