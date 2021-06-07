Sensex climbs 228 points; Nifty 50 settle above 15,750 mark

Domestic indices closed with modest gains on Monday, June 6, 2021, as declining COVID-19 cases and positive global stocks boosted sentiments. Besides, the indices swung sharply on the upside after the Prime Minister's office in a tweet today said, PM Narendra Modi, will address the nation at 5 PM later in the day.

The S&P BSE Sensex added 228.46 points or 0.44 per cent at 52,328.51. The Nifty 50 index gained 81.40 points or 0.52 per cent to 15,751.65. The Nifty Bank index gained 152 points or 0.43 per cent to settle at 35,443.65.



In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index hit fresh rose 0.78 per cent to close at 22,688.05 levels. In the intraday trade, the index hit a record peak of 22,738.74. The BSE SmallCap index gained 1.38 per cent to close at 24,597.37. The index hit a record peak of 24,617.84 in the intraday trade.



Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 2,337 shares rose and 975 shares fell. On the Nifty 50 index of NSE, 33 shares advanced and 17 shares declined. The top five stocks in the Nifty 50 index were Adani Ports (up 5.28%), Power Grid (up 5 per cent), NTPC (up 4.21 per cent), Tata Motors (up 2.81 per cent) and UltraTech Cement (up 2.58 per cent). The top five losers were Bajaj Finance (down 4.46 per cent), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.94 per cent), HDFC (down 1.23 per cent), Divi's Lab (down 0.81 per cent) and Cipla (down 0.78 per cent).

COVID-19 Update

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide were at 17,33,15,599 with 37,29,410 deaths. India reported 14,01,609 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 3,49,186 deaths while 2,71,59,180 patients have been discharged, data showed.



GST Revenue in May 2021



The gross goods and services tax (GST) revenue collected in May 2021 is Rs 1,02,709 crore of which CGST is Rs 17,592 crore, SGST is Rs 22,653, IGST is Rs 53,199 crore (including Rs 26,002 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 9,265 crore (including Rs 868 crore collected on import of goods). Revenues for May 2021 are 65% higher than GST revenues in the same month last year.



The Finance Ministry said, this would be the eighth month in a row that GST revenues have crossed Rs 1 lakh crore mark. It said, the revenues for May are 65 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods were 56 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transactions are 69 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.



Export in China



China's exports in dollar terms rose 27.9 per cent in May as compared with a year earlier, according to customs data released on Monday.



The US Economy



The US economy added 559,000 jobs in May, the Labour Department said on Friday. The number came in slightly lower than an estimated from economists but still showed a healthy rebound in the labour market. It is an improvement from the upwardly revised 278,000 payrolls added in April. The unemployment rate fell to 5.8 per cent from 6.1 per cent, which was better than the estimate. As per reports, the jobs report, while solid, is not strong enough to trigger the Federal Reserve to dial back its bond-buying programme.





