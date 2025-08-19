Live
Sensex jumps 676 points as GST reform bid sparks rally
Mumbai: Stock markets rose sharply on Monday, buoyed by plans for big bang reforms in the GST regime by Diwali. Sensex jumped 676.09 points or 0.84% to settle at 81,273.75.
Nifty climbed 245.65 points or 1% to end at 24,876.95. Global rating agency S&P upgrading India’s sovereign credit rating also boosted the sentiment, analysts said.
Among Sensex firms, Maruti zoomed the most by 8.94%. Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever and Trent were among other major gainers from the pack.
However, ITC, Eternal, Tech Mahindra and Larsen & Toubro declined. Auto stocks were in high demand, with Hyundai Motor India jumping 8.45%.
