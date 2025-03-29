  • Menu
Sensex, Nifty drift lower on weak global cues

Highlights

Mumbai: Stock markets closed on a bearish note on the last trading session of the 2024-25 fiscal on Friday, with benchmark Sensex falling by 191 points following weak global trends amid uncertainties over Trump tariffs.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 191.51 points or 0.25 per cent to settle at 77,414.92 in a volatile trading session. During the day, it slumped 420.81 points or 0.54 per cent to 77,185.62. The NSE Nifty dropped 72.60 points or 0.31 per cent to 23,519.35. In the 2024-25 financial year, the Sensex jumped 3,763.57 points or 5.10 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 1,192.45 points or 5.34 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank dropped over 3.50 per cent, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, which declined more than 2 per cent. HCL Tech, Maruti, Infosys, Zomato, Power Grid, Adani Ports, Tata Consultancy Services and UltraTech Cement were also among the laggards.

