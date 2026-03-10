Sensex, Nifty sink 2 pc on surging crude oil prices

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty nosedived nearly 2 per cent on Monday as soaring crude oil prices due to the worsening situation in West Asia.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,352.74 points, or 1.71 per cent, to settle at 77,566.16, registering its second day of decline. During the day, the benchmark crashed 2,494.35 points to 76,424.55.

On similar lines, the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 422.40 points, or 1.73 per cent, to end at 24,028.05. Intra-day, it tumbled 752.65 points to 23,697.80.