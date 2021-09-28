September 28: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Tracking weakness in global markets, the India equity markets saw profit booking on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, and closed in the red. The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 410.28 points or 0.68 per cent to 59,667.60. The Nifty 50 index fell 106.50 points or 0.60 per cent to end at 17,748.60. Here is the list of 10 top gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Power Grid 183.8 4.43 176.85 188.9 176.1 Coal India 174.1 4.22 168.5 176.3 168.15 NTPC 131.6 3.74 127.5 133.65 127.35 Sun Pharma 790.5 3.6 766.7 791 754.95 IOC 122.85 3.54 118.7 123.9 118.7 BPCL 429.9 2.21 424.3 430.25 423 Titan 2133.85 2.09 2083.2 2138 2083.05 JSW Steel 662 2.06 650 667.9 648.1 Kotak Mahindra Bank 2073 1.95 2040 2077.8 2012.9 Cipla 977 1.49 960.5 977 950.8

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Bharti Airtel 695.85 -3.7 724.4 726.8 686 Tech Mahindra 1412.9 -3.52 1464.4 1465 1408.4 Bajaj Finance 7536 -3.33 7815 7825 7425.05 Divi's Laboratories 4794 -2.81 4965 4965 4701 Bajaj Finserv 17535.5 -2.75 18185 18186 17430.1 Wipro 639 -2.28 653.9 653.9 635.25 Infosys 1686.3 -2.02 1710 1710 1675 ICICI Bank 715.9 -1.93 734.1 735.4 706.6 Adani Ports 737 -1.77 754 756.9 733 HCL Technologies 1272.5 -1.75 1304.95 1304.95 1254



