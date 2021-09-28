September 28: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 410.28 points or 0.68 per cent to 59,667.60.
- The Nifty 50 index fell 106.50 points or 0.60 per cent to end at 17,748.60.
Tracking weakness in global markets, the India equity markets saw profit booking on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, and closed in the red. The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 410.28 points or 0.68 per cent to 59,667.60. The Nifty 50 index fell 106.50 points or 0.60 per cent to end at 17,748.60. Here is the list of 10 top gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Power Grid
|183.8
|4.43
|176.85
|188.9
|176.1
|Coal India
|174.1
|4.22
|168.5
|176.3
|168.15
|NTPC
|131.6
|3.74
|127.5
|133.65
|127.35
|Sun Pharma
|790.5
|3.6
|766.7
|791
|754.95
|IOC
|122.85
|3.54
|118.7
|123.9
|118.7
|BPCL
|429.9
|2.21
|424.3
|430.25
|423
|Titan
|2133.85
|2.09
|2083.2
|2138
|2083.05
|JSW Steel
|662
|2.06
|650
|667.9
|648.1
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2073
|1.95
|2040
|2077.8
|2012.9
|Cipla
|977
|1.49
|960.5
|977
|950.8
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Bharti Airtel
|695.85
|-3.7
|724.4
|726.8
|686
|Tech Mahindra
|1412.9
|-3.52
|1464.4
|1465
|1408.4
|Bajaj Finance
|7536
|-3.33
|7815
|7825
|7425.05
|Divi's Laboratories
|4794
|-2.81
|4965
|4965
|4701
|Bajaj Finserv
|17535.5
|-2.75
|18185
|18186
|17430.1
|Wipro
|639
|-2.28
|653.9
|653.9
|635.25
|Infosys
|1686.3
|-2.02
|1710
|1710
|1675
|ICICI Bank
|715.9
|-1.93
|734.1
|735.4
|706.6
|Adani Ports
|737
|-1.77
|754
|756.9
|733
|HCL Technologies
|1272.5
|-1.75
|1304.95
|1304.95
|1254
