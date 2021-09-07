September 7: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
- The S&P BSE Sensex fell 17.43 points or 0.03 per cent to end at 58,279.48.
- The Nifty 50 index lost 15.70 points or 0.09 per cent to close at 17,362.10.
Domestic equity markets reached fresh all-time highs on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, but failed to hold onto gains and closed the day with marginal losses. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 17.43 points or 0.03 per cent to end at 58,279.48. The Nifty 50 index lost 15.70 points or 0.09 per cent to close at 17,362.10. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and eight losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Bharti Airtel
|671.75
|2.62
|657.95
|680.5
|648
|HDFC
|2833.2
|2.46
|2769.8
|2853.65
|2749.95
|Grasim
|15+55.1
|1.57
|1538
|1557.9
|1514.75
|ITC
|211.85
|1.22
|210.9
|214.35
|210.15
|IndusInd Bank
|1001.85
|1
|992.05
|1012
|984.15
|UltraTech Cement
|8030
|0.97
|7952.6
|8060
|7911.5
|Reliance
|2439
|0.55
|2430
|2458
|2412
|Shree Cement
|30700
|0.54
|30501
|30872.95
|30260.15
|Asian Paint
|3333
|0.53
|3333.5
|3394.6
|3323.85
|Titan
|2030.85
|0.5
|2014
|2039.9
|2012.7
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Sun Pharma
|767.3
|-2.16
|782
|783
|766.6
|BPCL
|481.75
|-1.84
|490.7
|493.5
|481
|Hindalco
|461
|-1.76
|470
|472.4
|460.9
|Axis Bank
|787.6
|-1.65
|798
|799.4
|782.05
|Wipro
|675.25
|-1.63
|690
|690
|672.75
|Tech Mahindra
|1437.85
|-1.59
|1468.95
|1472.9
|1432.3
|HCL Technologies
|1184
|-1.35
|1214
|1214.95
|1180.1
|Infosys
|1708
|-1.29
|1730
|1734.9
|1704
|Eicher Motors
|2810.25
|-1.22
|2844.9
|2880
|2806
|ONGC
|120.3
|-1.11
|122.5
|122.75
|119.55
