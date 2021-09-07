September 7: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic equity markets reached fresh all-time highs on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, but failed to hold onto gains and closed the day with marginal losses. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 17.43 points or 0.03 per cent to end at 58,279.48. The Nifty 50 index lost 15.70 points or 0.09 per cent to close at 17,362.10. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and eight losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Bharti Airtel 671.75 2.62 657.95 680.5 648 HDFC 2833.2 2.46 2769.8 2853.65 2749.95 Grasim 15+55.1 1.57 1538 1557.9 1514.75 ITC 211.85 1.22 210.9 214.35 210.15 IndusInd Bank 1001.85 1 992.05 1012 984.15 UltraTech Cement 8030 0.97 7952.6 8060 7911.5 Reliance 2439 0.55 2430 2458 2412 Shree Cement 30700 0.54 30501 30872.95 30260.15 Asian Paint 3333 0.53 3333.5 3394.6 3323.85 Titan 2030.85 0.5 2014 2039.9 2012.7

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Sun Pharma 767.3 -2.16 782 783 766.6 BPCL 481.75 -1.84 490.7 493.5 481 Hindalco 461 -1.76 470 472.4 460.9 Axis Bank 787.6 -1.65 798 799.4 782.05 Wipro 675.25 -1.63 690 690 672.75 Tech Mahindra 1437.85 -1.59 1468.95 1472.9 1432.3 HCL Technologies 1184 -1.35 1214 1214.95 1180.1 Infosys 1708 -1.29 1730 1734.9 1704 Eicher Motors 2810.25 -1.22 2844.9 2880 2806 ONGC 120.3 -1.11 122.5 122.75 119.55



