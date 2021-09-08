September 8: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex fell 29.22 points or 0.05 per cent to end at 58,250.26.
- The Nifty 50 index lost 8.60 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 17,353.50.
Domestic equity markets ended Wednesday's session on a negative note on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 29.22 points or 0.05 per cent to end at 58,250.26. The Nifty 50 index lost 8.60 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 17,353.50. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and eight losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1827.8
|3.57
|1760.1
|1828
|1755
|Power Grid
|173
|1.76
|171.25
|173.6
|170.2
|Grasim
|1580
|1.64
|1562
|1608.65
|1552.4
|BPCL
|489.8
|1.63
|484
|493
|481.9
|Coal India
|149.5
|1.56
|147.35
|149.85
|146.3
|NTPC
|114.15
|1.29
|113.85
|114.6
|112.4
|Titan
|2059.9
|1.28
|2033.95
|2067
|2015.05
|Tata Consumers
|879
|1.23
|874.3
|881.35
|855.55
|UPL
|761
|1.19
|753.5
|772.5
|747.4
|HDFC Life
|743
|1.19
|739
|747
|733.85
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Divi's Laboratories
|5085
|-2.4
|5223
|5223
|5048.05
|Nestle India
|19900
|-2.3
|20300
|20530
|19785
|Wipro
|662.9
|-1.68
|675.4
|675.4
|660
|SBI Life
|1218
|-1.68
|1246.05
|1246.95
|1211.95
|Hindalco
|455.75
|-1.42
|464.85
|465.85
|455.2
|Maruti
|6780
|-1.41
|6852.1
|6858.35
|6756
|Bajaj Auto
|3725
|-1.21
|3769.75
|3769.75
|3718
|Bajaj Finserv
|16594
|-1.12
|16760
|16888.95
|16529
|TCS
|3777
|-1.02
|3810
|3815
|3756
|Larsen & Turbo
|1665.75
|-0.95
|1682
|1694.7
|1658
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story