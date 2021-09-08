  • Menu
September 8: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50 (FIle/Photo)

Highlights

  • The S&P BSE Sensex fell 29.22 points or 0.05 per cent to end at 58,250.26.
  • The Nifty 50 index lost 8.60 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 17,353.50.

Domestic equity markets ended Wednesday's session on a negative note on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 29.22 points or 0.05 per cent to end at 58,250.26. The Nifty 50 index lost 8.60 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 17,353.50. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and eight losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low
Kotak Mahindra Bank 1827.8 3.57 1760.1 1828 1755
Power Grid 173 1.76 171.25 173.6 170.2
Grasim 1580 1.64 1562 1608.65 1552.4
BPCL 489.8 1.63 484 493 481.9
Coal India 149.5 1.56 147.35 149.85 146.3
NTPC 114.15 1.29 113.85 114.6 112.4
Titan 2059.9 1.28 2033.95 2067 2015.05
Tata Consumers 879 1.23 874.3 881.35 855.55
UPL 761 1.19 753.5 772.5 747.4
HDFC Life 743 1.19 739 747 733.85

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low
Divi's Laboratories 5085 -2.4 5223 5223 5048.05
Nestle India 19900 -2.3 20300 20530 19785
Wipro 662.9 -1.68 675.4 675.4 660
SBI Life 1218 -1.68 1246.05 1246.95 1211.95
Hindalco 455.75 -1.42 464.85 465.85 455.2
Maruti 6780 -1.41 6852.1 6858.35 6756
Bajaj Auto 3725 -1.21 3769.75 3769.75 3718
Bajaj Finserv 16594 -1.12 16760 16888.95 16529
TCS 3777 -1.02 3810 3815 3756
Larsen & Turbo 1665.75 -0.95 1682 1694.7 1658

