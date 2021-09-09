September 9: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

The last-minute buying helped domestic benchmarks move into gains and close in the green on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 54.81 points or 0.09 per cent to end at 58,305.07. The Nifty 50 index rose 15.75 points or 0.09 per cent to close at 17,369.25. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and eight losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low ONGC 122.15 2.69 119.1 123.8 118.2 Bharti Airtel 685.45 2.64 667.85 688.2 667.05 Nestle India 20350.05 2.57 19910 20525 19840.4 Hindalco 463.25 1.52 458.25 466.65 456 Grasim 1596 1.22 1579.85 1603 1570 Tata Steel 1446.9 1.19 1420 1451.95 1420 Bajaj Finserv 16740 1.08 16594 16826.95 16484.05 Tata Motors 298.4 1.07 294 303.5 293.55 HCL Technologies 1198.95 0.85 1192 1204.95 1183 ITC 212.95 0.8 211.05 213.9 210.55

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low SBI Life 1174 -3.77 1177 1199.65 1168 HDFC Life 736 -1.03 742.55 746.15 735 Titan 2035 -1.02 2052 2060 2021.05 UltraTech Cement 7929.95 -0.79 7936 7983 7900 Bajaj Auto 3699.8 -0.69 3724.9 3728.95 3695 Axis Bank 789.5 -0.65 789 793.7 784.2 HDFC Bank 1567 -0.6 1574 1579.45 1561 UPL 757.5 -0.59 761.65 762 754.1 Tata Consumer Product 874.9 -0.56 875 887.55 872.55 Coal India 148.35 -0.54 149.15 150.95 148



