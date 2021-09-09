September 9: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
- The S&P BSE Sensex gained 54.81 points or 0.09 per cent to end at 58,305.07.
- The Nifty 50 index rose 15.75 points or 0.09 per cent to close at 17,369.25.
The last-minute buying helped domestic benchmarks move into gains and close in the green on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 54.81 points or 0.09 per cent to end at 58,305.07. The Nifty 50 index rose 15.75 points or 0.09 per cent to close at 17,369.25. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and eight losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|ONGC
|122.15
|2.69
|119.1
|123.8
|118.2
|Bharti Airtel
|685.45
|2.64
|667.85
|688.2
|667.05
|Nestle India
|20350.05
|2.57
|19910
|20525
|19840.4
|Hindalco
|463.25
|1.52
|458.25
|466.65
|456
|Grasim
|1596
|1.22
|1579.85
|1603
|1570
|Tata Steel
|1446.9
|1.19
|1420
|1451.95
|1420
|Bajaj Finserv
|16740
|1.08
|16594
|16826.95
|16484.05
|Tata Motors
|298.4
|1.07
|294
|303.5
|293.55
|HCL Technologies
|1198.95
|0.85
|1192
|1204.95
|1183
|ITC
|212.95
|0.8
|211.05
|213.9
|210.55
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|SBI Life
|1174
|-3.77
|1177
|1199.65
|1168
|HDFC Life
|736
|-1.03
|742.55
|746.15
|735
|Titan
|2035
|-1.02
|2052
|2060
|2021.05
|UltraTech Cement
|7929.95
|-0.79
|7936
|7983
|7900
|Bajaj Auto
|3699.8
|-0.69
|3724.9
|3728.95
|3695
|Axis Bank
|789.5
|-0.65
|789
|793.7
|784.2
|HDFC Bank
|1567
|-0.6
|1574
|1579.45
|1561
|UPL
|757.5
|-0.59
|761.65
|762
|754.1
|Tata Consumer Product
|874.9
|-0.56
|875
|887.55
|872.55
|Coal India
|148.35
|-0.54
|149.15
|150.95
|148
