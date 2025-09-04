Services PMI at 15-yr high in Aug on rising new orders

New Delhi: The Indian services sector growth touched a 15-year high in August, driven by a sharp rise in new orders and output, amid substantial improvement in demand conditions, a monthly survey said on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index was up from 60.5 in July to 62.9 in August, indicating the steepest rate of expansion since June 2010. In the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction. According to the survey, a substantial improvement in demand during August pushed growth of new orders and activity to their highest rates in over 15 years. Moreover, the rise in international sales was the third-strongest since the series started in September 2014.

“India’s services PMI Business Activity Index reached a fifteen-year high last month, from 60.5 in July to 62.9 in August, on the back of surging new orders,” said Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC. Aiding the rise in total sales was a pick-up in growth of new export orders, the survey said, adding that panel members signalled greater demand from clients in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the US.

“The broad-based expansion in international sales bolstered overall demand, which prompted Indian services firms to hire additional workers. Reflecting higher labour costs and robust demand conditions, both input and output prices increased substantially in August,” Bhandari said.

On the price front, the rate of inflation quickened to a nine-month high. Meanwhile, demand buoyancy facilitated the steepest increase in output charges since July 2012. Meanwhile, year-ahead expectations improved to a joint five-month high in August (equal to May).