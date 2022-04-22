Session begins enthusiastically

Hyderabad: The Bizz Buzz Business Conclave by the Hans India begins its 3rd session with the same enthusiasm. Several panelists and dignitaries have attended the BBBC programnme in Visakhapatnam. The new dignitaries have also hailed 'The Hans India' for organising such a unique conclave for the sake of the young enthusiast businessmen and choosing Visakhapatnam for its first phase of BBBC programme.

During the 2nd session on IT and SW, all the panelists delivered their valuable suggestions and elaborated on the opportunities of Vizag city to be emerged as an IT hub.

Earlier, the dignitaries who attended the BBBC has appreciated The Hans India for organising such a unique conclave in Visakhapatnam, a city of destiny. Each speaker on the stage has appreciated The Hans India for coming up with such a unique conclave which will be helpful for young generation and enthusiast businessmen.

Many dignitaries from various business field attended the conclave on this occasion. Every dignitary who was present on the occasion on the second session has shared their ideas.

On the occasion, Sairam Vedam, the CMO of Cigniti Technologies said as a native, in his view, Andhra Pradesh is absolutely perfect and Vizag is awesome and picturesque, the city of destiny. Vizag did trade with the Middle East and Rome in the 6th century; that is the history and business in its genes; we just need to unleash with this conclave, he recalled. He shared the vision that AP and Vizag will be the hub of Co-creation and innovation, which is the next offshoring step.

Similarly, Prasad stresses about the IT revolution and stated data is the fuel of any organisation and there is no growth without data. Out of 5 lakh crore of investment from Reliance Jio, it has spent 24, 000 crores in the last 3 to 4 years Jio with respect to warehouses, network, electronic setup, and office spaces, he added. Jio has been the backbone of the entire world during the pandemic. In the next ten days in Vizag, we will have 100 towers that will be 5G enabled; we will be doing the testing with the government's help, he announced. He also announced that the 5G spectrum may happen in June- July 2022.

On the Occasion, Mr Krishna Rao welcomed everyone and said we would have a focused theme of "transforming Vizag into a port of emerging technologies" that is the narrow focus of the session, which is narrowly Vizag being the destination of emerging trends.

Krishna Rao made some vital statements. He stated that Andhra Pradesh, the name itself, is not a start-up; it is a legacy. The IT revolution kicked up here, and Vizag is no less than Bengaluru if it can be transformed like Telangana, Gurgaon, and other big cities.

He added that the input process output is the critical operation flow for any organisation or state. We need to have the key input for a great output, how Vizag becomes the port of emerging technologies.