Shaping the Future of Indian Aviation: The Role of Training, Government Support, and Global Partnerships

India’s aviation sector is soaring to new heights, driven by growing investments, expanding infrastructure, and a push for skilled professionals. However, as the industry scales up, the need for well-trained pilots and inclusive opportunities remains a critical challenge. In an exclusive conversation, Marijus Ravoitis, CEO at BAA Training, shares insights on the expectations of new investors, the demand for government support in pilot training and global approach to aviation education.

Q1. What are the expectations of new companies investing in the Indian aviation market from the Government of India?

Rather than companies, the spotlight falls more on aspiring Indian pilots. And what they need from the government is support. India has undoubtedly proven to be a powerhouse when it comes to the aviation industry’s growth – and with recent country-wide initiatives to further boost it, that is clear. However, more steps are needed if India is to take the goal of growing their aviation industry further seriously. We’re talking about support here – support for the aspiring Indian pilots, to be precise.

Right now there are a few financial schemes via local banks that help young Indians start their pilot training, but, unfortunately, that is not enough to combat the country-wide – and worldwide –pilot shortage. Full funding, scholarships, and Erasmus opportunities could be one way to approach this. And, in turn, when more full support is given to aspiring pilots, it makes it simpler for new companies to invest and establish themselves in India in order to help achieve the aviation goals the country has pledged.

Q2. Considering that it hasn't been much time since BAA Training operations started in India. What has been the response till now for you?

The reception and the response have been amazing so far. We have lots of interest in our specially-tailored Indian Cadet Program, which covers the whole journey to a First Officer’s seat – from initial pilot training to Type Rating for commercial aircraft, with funding via local banks and job assistance also included.

Our expansion shows this as well. Last year, we began with one consultancy center in New Delhi, and today we count three centers in total, with Bengaluru and Mumbai added. We already have Indian student pilots closing in on their final initial pilot training stages, and we are looking forward to more passionate future aviators joining the program.

Q3. How is BAA Training operated globally? Why should students opt for overseas education when the Govt is investing a lot in strengthening the facilities here?

Focusing on initial pilot training, we have two ground schools – in Lithuania and Spain – where students begin their theory lessons. Our flight school is located in Catalonia, Spain, where students take on their flight training. The following Type Rating training is carried out across our training center locations – Spain, France, Lithuania, and Vietnam. And we continue to develop our infrastructure, expand, and grow as a full-scope pilot training academy.

Studying abroad doesn’t necessarily mean the drain of talents, it’s quite the opposite, actually. The international learning experience and the multicultural environment students get are invaluable to them as aviation professionals. A pilot needs to be a leader – and leadership is gained through varied experiences and environments. They grow so much as individuals as well, which fully prepares them to come back to India and apply those experiences and knowledge in the home market. And that, naturally, helps the country further develop and nurture talent.

Q4. How is BAA Training supporting and aligning with the Indian government's agenda to increase the number of women pilots? Are there special programs to educate and encourage women to pursue a career in aviation?

Our Indian Cadet Program is for anyone passionate about their career as a pilot. While we have stringent assessment criteria to ensure that the person is suitable to become a pilot, the program is open to all, regardless of their gender.