IRR will reduce traffic congestion in Guntur: Union Min

Guntur : Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar made it clear that Inner Ring Road is not merely a road project, but a comprehensive development initiative including underground drainage and side drains. He said, once IRR works are completed, the road will significantly reduce traffic congestion in the city and serve as an alternative route to Amaravati. He along with the minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana,Guntur mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra laid the foundation stone for third phase of Inner Ring Road works to be taken up at a cost of Rs.48 crore at Silparamam Junction in Guntur city and inaugurated the development works at GMC 41,46,47 and 48 divisions in GMC on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, he pointed out that water tanks constructed 30 to40 years ago in Guntur city have deteriorated completely. He said DPRs are being prepared for the development of bridges, auditoriums, parks, sports facilities and hospitals. He assured that all pending projects will be taken up as soon as funds are allocated in the new budget.

Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana said that the state government has sanctioned Rs.650 crore funds to GMC under the Amruth 2.0 scheme.He further said that the state government is attracting huge investments which will generate employment opportunities. Guntur mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra requested the Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana to release funds sanctioned under the Amurth 2.0 funds to the GMC. He said that IRR in Guntur city is useful to reduce traffic in the city and remembered that Rs.300 crore had been spent for IRR works.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana, and others at the launch of third phase IRR works at Silparamam Junction in Guntur city on Saturday