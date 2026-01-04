Girl child education key to social progress: Gaddam

Mancherial: Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamsikrishna emphasised that educating girls is vital for the development of families and society. He made these remarks on Saturday at Kannepalli mandal headquarters during the unveiling ceremony of statues of social reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule.

District Collector Kumar Deepak, Mandal Tahsildar Ramachander, and DCC President Raghunath Reddy also participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP expressed happiness that the statue unveiling was held on Savitribai Phule’s birth anniversary, noting her efforts to promote women’s education. He praised her struggle, along with her husband, against social evils such as child marriage and sati, and hailed her as India’s first woman teacher whose services remain unforgettable.

The MP assured that he would take up the issues of the Mali community with the Centre and support the construction of a community hall through MP-LADS funds. He highlighted that developmental works worth Rs 5,000 crore have been sanctioned in Peddapalli and Mancherial districts.

He also noted that the stoppage of the Vande Bharat train at Mancherial has greatly benefited passengers and increased railway revenue. He reaffirmed his commitment to the overall development of the Peddapalli parliamentary constituency.

District Collector Kumar Deepak, in his address, said the government is giving special focus to the education sector. Through the Amma Adarsha Schools Committee, all government schools are being upgraded with necessary infrastructure. He stressed that education is the key to social transformation, adding that women’s education strengthens families. He remarked that while land and money can provide limited growth, education enables individuals to rise to higher levels and serve as role models. He also highlighted welfare initiatives like the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme aimed at women’s empowerment and development.