Ex minister arrested amid tense camp office siege

Adilabad: Tensions escalated here on Saturday following the protest organised by former minister Jogu Ramanna, under the leadership of BRS, to lay siege to the houses of MLAs and MPs in support of farmers. Ramanna, along with BRS party workers, laid siege to the camp office of Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar, while other activists surrounded the MP’s residence. The protests escalated into heated arguments between police and activists, resulting in several injuries.

During his arrest, Ramanna demanded that the government purchase discoloured soybeans and also called for the removal of the Kisan Kapas app. He condemned the police for engaging in disputes alleging that they were making illegal arrests while the BRS party was conducting a peaceful protest.

He stressed that justice must be done for farming families and accused local MPs and MLAs of staging dramas without genuine concern for farmers. He criticized them for failing to question the Congress government about resolving farmers’ issues. He also questioned MLA Payal Shankar, saying: “During CM Revanth Reddy’s visit to Adilabad, you failed to bring the issue of land-displaced families to the Chief Minister’s attention. Yet, you clapped for him and faced criticism—wasn’t that you?”

The former minister criticised both the Central and State governments, saying they were behaving indifferently when farmers demanded the purchase of their soybean crops. He remarked that while the Chief Minister receives applause, farmers continue to suffer, and urged the government to change its approach.

Ramanna emphasized that it is the responsibility of both central and state governments to provide immediate solutions to the difficulties faced by farmers.

The event saw participation from town presidents Ajay, Sajitoddin, Mettu Pralath, Lingareddy, Gandrat Ramesh, Seva Jagadish, Younis Akbani, Akhilesh, Damma Pal Kond Ganesh, Battu Satish, and several others.