Prakasam ZP budget revised to Rs 848 crore for 2025-26

Ongole: Prakasam Zilla Parishad general body approved the revised budget estimates of Rs 848 crore for the current financial year and Rs 852 crore for the next year, in the meeting held at Old ZP Meeting Hall in Ongole on Saturday. Prakasam ZP Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma presided over the meeting in which Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLAs BN Vijay Kumar, Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar, along with several district officials, attended. The members discussed various sectors, including electricity, social welfare, agriculture, irrigation, education, healthcare, and rural water supply.

The MP advised officials to utilize ZP funds efficiently for development, describing the Veligonda project as the lifeline for the Markapur district. He announced that the Rs 4000 crore Reliance project at Kanigiri demonstrates the government’s commitment to development. Vijay Kumar emphasized the need for better coordination between departments for installing electricity poles under the RDSS scheme. Chandrasekhar requested expediting measures to ensure the Veligonda project benefits reach people.

Members raised local issues, including nonpayment of honorariums for two years, pending school construction, teacher recruitment, and medical staff appointments. Officials explained the progressmade on various problems.