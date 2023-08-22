Shareholders reject Wockhardt’s plan to raise Rs 1,600cr

New Delhi: Shareholders of Wockhardt have rejected a proposal to raise Rs 1,600 crore from a promoter entity, according to a regulatory filing. The board of Mumbai-based drug firm had sought shareholder approval for a related party transaction with Khorakiwala Holdings and Investments Pvt Ltd (KHIPL) to raise up to Rs 1,600 crore for a period of five years. KHIPL, a promoter entity, is an RBI registered NBFC.

About 50.12 per cent votes came in against the proposal while 49.87 per cent of the votes polled favoured the resolution, Wockhardt said in a regulatory filing. In a note, proxy advisory firm IiAS said it had sought approval for the proposal but it was defeated. “Wockhardt’s resolution for a related party transaction with Khorakiwala Holdings and Investments Pvt Ltd (KHIPL) for an amount up to Rs 1,600 crore for a period of five years, was defeated,” it noted.

IiAS said the proposed related party transaction with KHIPL was intended for borrowing of funds for an amount up to Rs 1,600 crore for a period of two years renewable by mutual consent, subject to ratification by members at least once in every five years, IiAS said.