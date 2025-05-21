Live
- Unorganised workers educated on rights & entitlements
- AP forms Cabinet panel to monitor agri prices
- Videos of Women Taken Without Permission on Bengaluru Metro – Police Take Action
- MLA Bonela slams Jogarao over corruption
- DMK to unveil 2026 Assembly election work plan at general council meet on June 1
- Garena Free Fire Max – New Redeem Codes for May 21
- Collector warns traders against selling fake seeds
- Fast-track land acquisition for Nettempadu Project: DC
- Police distribute volleyball, clothes in Maoist-hit village
- Ensure caste census doesn’t bring disrepute to Rahul: Kharge
Sharp fall wipes out Rs 5.64L cr
New Delhi: Investors’ wealth eroded by Rs 5.64 lakh crore on Tuesday as markets fell sharply, with the benchmark Sensex tumbling 873 points, dragged down by decline in blue-chips HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms eroded by Rs 5,64,594.68 crore to Rs 4,38,03,259.51 crore ($5.13 trillion).
