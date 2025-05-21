Sharp fall wipes out Rs 5.64L cr

New Delhi: Investors’ wealth eroded by Rs 5.64 lakh crore on Tuesday as markets fell sharply, with the benchmark Sensex tumbling 873 points, dragged down by decline in blue-chips HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms eroded by Rs 5,64,594.68 crore to Rs 4,38,03,259.51 crore ($5.13 trillion).