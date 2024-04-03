Shree Cement commissions Rs 2,500-cr plant in Guntur

Hyderabad: Shree Cement, one of India's largest cement producers, has inaugurated its new integrated plant at Dachepalli village, Guntur in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, six months ahead of schedule. The new plant was built with an investment of Rs 2,500 crore. The company is contributing to India’s growth story through high focus on organic route of creating new production capacities.

Having a production capacity of 3 MTPA (million tonnes per annum), the new plant will propel Shree Cement’s manufacturing capacity to 56.4 MTPA, further solidifying its position as a key player in the cement industry. The company has increased its cement manufacturing capacity by 9.5 million tonnes in FY24 through three new green field plants, with an investment of over Rs 7,000 crore.

The Guntur plant will be Shree Cement’s sixth integrated production facility in the country and second in the Southern region after Kodla in Karnataka. Located strategically to cater to the growing markets of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the plant will contribute to the economic development of the region. The new unit is expected to generate approximately 700 direct jobs and 1,300 indirect jobs.

Neeraj Akhoury, MD, Shree Cement Ltd, said: "We're committed to growing responsibly. The Guntur plant reflects this by using advanced technology for manufacturing and controlling emissions, making high quality cement with efficient use of energy. The plant will also drive economic growth and well-being in the area through employment opportunities and partnership with local communities.”

“Our focus remains on serving people, suppliers, customers and communities, aiming for inclusive value creation.”