Shukra Pharma gets LoI for land parcel to set up Rs 600-cr facility

  • Created On:  7 Feb 2026 9:20 AM IST
Shukra Pharma gets LoI for land parcel to set up Rs 600-cr facility
New Delhi: Shukra Pharmaceuticals on Friday said it has received a letter of intent from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority for 10 acres of land in the Medical Device Park, Greater Noida, to set up a Rs 600-crore facility.

The facility will produce advanced surgical robotics and Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) technology, an innovative treatment for complex cancer cases, the company said in a statement.

The Rs600-crore project is expected to generate over 900 direct and approximately 2,000 indirect employment opportunities, positioning India at the forefront of health innovation.

Shukra Pharmaceuticals has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Borns Medical Robotics Inc. to bring surgical robotics technology to India, it said.

Dakshesh Shah, Chairman and Managing Director, Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said the partnership will establish manufacturing and distribution capabilities in India, creating a robust ecosystem for robotic surgery.

“Our joint venture with Borns is a contribution towards making India Atmanirbhar Bharat, and our efforts will be to make it affordable and accessible to patients who deserve this technology the most,” Minakshi Late, CEO and Global Head of the company, said.

