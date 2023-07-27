SIA group to restructure bengaluru, chennai, and hyderabad services

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group of airlines today announced a restructuring of its Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad services, as SIA and Scoot adjust their capacity and network in response to evolving demand patterns.

The changes, which are subject to regulatory approvals, are planned as follows:

Chennai



Scoot will commence daily services between Singapore and Chennai from 5 November 2023, while SIA will go to a twice daily service between the two cities from 29 October 2023. As a result, the SIA Group’s operations between Singapore and Chennai will increase from 17-times weekly to 21-times weekly. SIA will operate its Airbus A350-900, Boeing 737-8, and Boeing 787-10 aircraft on its Chennai routes, while Scoot will operate its Airbus A320 aircraft. This transfer of services will reintroduce Scoot to Chennai after a three-year hiatus, and offer additional options for customers on this important route.

Hyderabad

SIA will take over Scoot’s daily services between Singapore and Hyderabad from 29 October 2023, and progressively increase its frequencies between the cities from seven-times weekly to 12-times weekly. The new five-times weekly morning services will be operated by SIA’s Boeing 737-8s, offering more options for passengers travelling from Hyderabad to and beyond Singapore. The daily night services will be operated by SIA’s Airbus A350s. As a result, Hyderabad will be entirely served by SIA’s full-service product.

Bengaluru

SIA will operate twice daily flights between Singapore and Bengaluru from 29 October 2023 using its Airbus A350s on all days except Thursdays and Sundays, where the morning flight will be operated by the Boeing 737-8. SIA will discontinue its thrice-weekly SQ512 and SQ513 Airbus 350 services. As a result, the Airline will operate 14-times weekly instead of the current 16 times a week, offering customers better connectivity from Bengaluru to key destinations in the network.

Details on the flight schedules can be found in Annexe A.

Mr. Sy Yen Chen, General Manager India, Singapore Airlines, said: “The SIA Group is committed to India, and is able to offer customers our industry-leading products and services to even more cities across this key market. This restructuring of our services to Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad reflects the strength of the SIA Group’s portfolio of airlines. This gives us the flexibility to adjust our services when necessary so as to offer more options to our customers, and connect them to our wider Group network.”

Mr. Brian Torrey, General Manager India, Scoot, added, “The reintroduction of Scoot's operations in Chennai aligns with our Group's network strategy to optimise resources and to better match capacity with demand. India has always been an important market for us. By including Chennai in our route network, we can now connect and serve individuals and families to the capital city of Tamil Nadu, the southernmost state of India. We are thrilled to relaunch our Chennai flights and look forward to welcoming our value customers on board our expanded network in the near future.”

Customers with existing bookings for travel from 29 October 2023 will be re-accommodated on SIA or Scoot flights as appropriate. SIA and Scoot’s customer service teams will progressively reach out to affected customers to assist with the re-accommodation or refund, where applicable.

SIA will operate 96-weekly flights to and from eight Indian cities, namely Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, and Mumbai, while Scoot will operate 44-weekly flights to and from six Indian cities, namely Amritsar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirapalli, and Visakhapatnam.

All times stated in this news release and annexe are local. Tickets will be available for sale progressively through SIA and Scoot’s various distribution channels.

About Singapore Airlines



The SIA Group’s history dates back to 1947 with the maiden flight of Malayan Airways Limited. The airline was later renamed Malaysian Airways Limited and then Malaysia-Singapore Airlines (MSA). In 1972, MSA split into Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Malaysian Airline System. Initially operating a modest fleet of 10 aircraft to 22 cities in 18 countries, SIA has since grown to be a world-class international airline group that is committed to the constant enhancement of the three main pillars of its brand promise: Service Excellence, Product Leadership and Network Connectivity.

SIA is the world’s most awarded airline. In 2023, SIA was again named in Fortune Magazine’s list of the 50 most admired companies in the world. SIA is the highest ranked Asian company and the only Singapore-based brand in the list. In February 2023, SIA was named Airline of the Year in the Air Transport World Airline Industry Awards. This accolade recognised SIA’s outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service within the airline industry. In June 2023, SIA was named World’s Best Airline in the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards, the fifth time it has won this prestigious accolade. For more information, please visit www.singaporeair.com.

About Scoot

Scoot is the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA). Scoot took to the skies in June 2012 and merged with Tigerair Singapore in July 2017, retaining the Scoot brand for a new chapter of growth. To date, Scoot has carried over 74 million passengers, and has a fleet of over 50 aircraft, comprising widebody Boeing 787 Dreamliners and single-aisle Airbus A320 family aircraft. By 2024, Scoot plans to add the Embraer E190-E2 to its fleet. Scoot currently flies to 66 destinations across 15 countries and territories in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Europe.

Scoot is not your typical low-cost carrier (LCC). Scoot was the world’s first LCC to attain the highest ratings at both the APEX Health Safety Audit powered by SimpliFlying and Skytrax COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating Audit in 2021 and attained IATA membership in 2022 for meeting global industry standards for safety in airline operations. As part of the SIA group, passengers on Scoot can earn and redeem KrisFlyer miles, enjoying more rewarding travel journeys and access to enhanced benefits.

Scoot provides a safe, reliable, quality and affordable travel experience with a unique attitude – Scootitude, a passion for travel, connecting people and cultures, and pushing boundaries.

For more information, visit FlyScoot.com or contact our Call Centre.

ANNEXE A

The SIA Group’s Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru Flight Schedules

Chennai

Currently – 28 October 2023 Flight No. Route Frequency Timing Aircraft Type SQ524 Singapore – Chennai Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays 0740hrs – 0920hrs Boeing 737-8 SQ525 Chennai – Singapore Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays 1030hrs – 1740hrs Boeing 737-8 SQ526 Singapore – Chennai Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays 2220hrs – 0020hrs (+1) Airbus A350-900 SQ527 Chennai – Singapore Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays 0130hrs – 0820hrs Airbus A350-900 SQ528 Singapore – Chennai Daily 2025hrs – 2200hrs Boeing 787-10 SQ529 Chennai – Singapore Daily 2315hrs – 0610hrs (+1) Boeing 787-10





From 29 October 2023 Flight No. Route Frequency Timing Aircraft Type SQ524 Singapore – Chennai Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Sundays 0700hrs – 0855hrs Boeing 737-8 SQ525 Chennai – Singapore Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Sundays 1005hrs – 1645hrs Boeing 737-8 SQ524 Singapore – Chennai Thursdays, Saturdays 0700hrs – 0855hrs Airbus A350-900 SQ525 Chennai – Singapore Thursdays, Saturdays 1005hrs – 1645hrs Airbus A350-900 SQ528 Singapore – Chennai Daily 2020hrs – 2200hrs Boeing 787-10 SQ529 Chennai – Singapore Daily 2315hrs – 0555hrs (+1) Boeing 787-10 From 5 November 2023 Flight No. Route Frequency Timing Aircraft Type TR578 Singapore – Chennai Daily 2220hrs – 2350hrs Airbus 320 TR579 Chennai – Singapore Daily 0035hrs – 0720hrs Airbus 320

Hyderabad





Currently – 28 October 2023 Flight No. Route Frequency Timing Aircraft Type SQ522 Singapore –Hyderabad Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays 2000hrs – 2205hrs Boeing 737-8 SQ523 Hyderabad –Singapore Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays 2300hrs – 0620hrs (+1) Boeing 737-8 SQ522 Singapore –Hyderabad Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays 2000hrs – 2145hrs Airbus A350-900 SQ523 Hyderabad –Singapore Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays 2315hrs – 0610hrs (+1) Airbus A350-900 TR574 Singapore –Hyderabad Daily 2230hrs – 0035hrs (+1) Airbus 320 TR575 Hyderabad –Singapore Daily 0135hrs – 0855hrs Airbus 320 From 29 October 2023 Flight No. Route Frequency Timing Aircraft Type SQ518 Singapore –Hyderabad Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays 0800hrs – 1010hrs Boeing 737-8 SQ519 Hyderabad –Singapore Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays 1120hrs – 1830hrs Boeing 737-8 SQ522 Singapore –Hyderabad Daily 2000hrs – 2155hrs Airbus A350-900 SQ523 Hyderabad –Singapore Daily 2310hrs – 0605hrs (+1) Airbus A350-900

Bengaluru

Currently – 28 October 2023 Flight No. Route Frequency Timing Aircraft Type SQ508 Singapore –Bengaluru Mondays,Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays 0900hrs – 11 05hrs Boeing 737-8 SQ509 Bengaluru –Singapore Mondays,Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays 1155hrs – 1900hrs Boeing 737-8 SQ510 Singapore –Bengaluru Daily 2005hrs – 2155hrs Airbus A350-900 SQ511 Bengaluru –Singapore Daily 2310hrs – 0610hrs (+1) Airbus A350-900 SQ512 Singapore –Bengaluru Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays 2210hrs – 0005hrs (+1) Airbus A350-900 SQ513 Bengaluru –Singapore Mondays, Saturdays, Sundays 0120hrs – 0825hrs Airbus A350-900





From 29 October 2023 Flight No. Route Frequency Timing Aircraft Type SQ508 Singapore –Bengaluru Thursdays, Sundays 0855hrs – 10 40hrs Boeing 737-8 SQ509 Bengaluru –Singapore Thursdays, Sundays 1155hrs – 1905hrs Boeing 737-8 SQ508 Singapore –Bengaluru Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays 0855hrs – 10 40hrs Airbus A350-900 SQ510 Singapore –Bengaluru Daily 2005hrs – 2155hrs Airbus A350-900 SQ511 Bengaluru –Singapore Daily 2310hrs – 0610hrs (+1) Airbus A350-900



