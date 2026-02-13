Siddi Vinayaka Bajaj Launches Chetak C25 at Sainikpuri Showroom

Siddi Vinayaka Bajaj, a prominent name in the automotive industry, proudly unveiled the highly anticipated Chetak C25 at its Sainikpuri Chetak CEC Showroom, Near A.S.Rao Nagar X road, VayupuriSainikpuri, Secunderabad and Kushaiguda Nagaram Chetak CEC Showroom,Nagarjuna Nagar Colony, Kushaiguda, Secunderabad Pleased to launch event was graced by Honourable Chief Guest Mr. P. Sandeep Kamer Garu Inspector of Police, Sainikpuri Police Station. In the presence of Mr. S.R. Sathish Kumar Garu & Mrs. P. Kamala Paramananatham Garu & Mr. J. Arjuna Reddy Garu. alongside esteemed dignitaries including Mr. Praveen Paradesi Area Sales ManagerAnd N Raghuvamsidhar Reddy Area Service Manager from the Chetak Division, & Mr. K V Babul Reddy, Chairman of Siddi Vinayaka Group.

The Chetak C25 represents a leap forward in electric mobility, blending robust design with cutting-edge technology to redefine the urban commuting experience. Boasting a sturdy metal body and a long range of IDC 113 km (ARAI-certified), this model is tailored to meet the diverse needs of today's riders.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Chetak C25to our beloved customers," stated Mr. K V Babul Reddy, Chairman of Siddi Vinayaka Group. This launch is our commitment to offering superior quality and innovation in electric scooters, enhancing accessibility and sustainability in urban transportation to our customers."

The event highlighted the Chetak C25 features, including a Coloured TFT Console with LCD SCREEN, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth Connectivity, and the optional Tec Pac upgrade, Reverse Mode, Real time stats, Notification alerts and Music control with Priced at ₹ 87,100 (ex-showroom Telangana as on today).

Following its launch, the Chetak C25 is now available for booking at Siddi Vinayaka Bajaj's Sainikpuri, Nagaram and other Showrooms at Begumpet, Kachiguda, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Siddipet and Medak. Customers are encouraged to visit the showrooms for good experience, test rides, and bookings.