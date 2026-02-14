Senior storyteller Pakkaladkka named literary conference president

Respected short story writer Abdul Hameed Pakkaladkka will preside over the second taluk-level literary conference in Moodbidri on February 21, marking a significant recognition of his decades-long literary journey.

The conference, organised by the local chapter of the Kannada literary body, will take place at Sri Narayana Guru Sabhabhavana in Kadandale. The organisers said Pakkaladkka’s body of work reflects a deep engagement with everyday life, memory and emotional landscapes — themes that have resonated strongly with readers.

A commerce graduate, he joined government service in the late 1960s and later retired as a senior official in the Forest Department. Even during his working years, he nurtured a parallel passion for literature and agriculture, eventually producing a series of acclaimed short story collections.

His writings — spanning eight collections — have earned him several recognitions, including prestigious story awards and honours from literary organisations. A translation of one collection into the Beary language further expanded his readership.

Beyond writing, Pakkaladkka is known for promoting disciplined living through yoga and meditation, influences that subtly shape his reflective storytelling style.

Conference organisers believe his leadership will enrich deliberations and celebrate the region’s literary culture, while motivating emerging writers to pursue meaningful storytelling rooted in lived experience.