Red rose demand surges ahead of Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, red roses are witnessing a massive surge in demand, bringing cheer to rose growers in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts. The spike in demand has translated into higher prices and bumper returns for farmers cultivating roses, particularly premium long-stem red varieties.

Every year, February 14 sparks excitement among couples, and the red rose remains the undisputed symbol of love. This seasonal spike has now turned into a lucrative opportunity for flower growers. Traders are reportedly purchasing a single premium red rose for around ₹20 at the farm gate, with prices expected to rise further closer to Valentine’s Day. Large-scale traders are procuring roses in bulk and exporting them to international markets where Valentine’s Day demand is equally strong. Growers say orders have come not only from major Indian cities but also from overseas buyers.

In Chintamani taluk’s Anoor Hoskote village, farmer Krishnareddy has cultivated roses across four acres of polyhouse farming. He grows nearly 16 different colour varieties, but it is the red rose that dominates sales this season.

“Red roses with long stems, bright texture, and deep colour are in highest demand. Compared to other varieties, red roses are selling the fastest,” he said. Farmers in the region note that roses grown in Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts are known for their quality, durability, and export standards. The controlled environment of polyhouses ensures uniform growth and high-quality blooms suitable for both domestic and international markets.

With steady demand from florists, event managers, and exporters, farmers expect strong revenues this season. Many growers say Valentine’s Day has become one of the most profitable periods of the year for the floriculture sector. As love blossoms across cities, it is the rose farmers of Karnataka who are smiling the most

this February.