Silicon Labs opens India's 1st campus in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Silicon Labs, global leader in pure-play Internet of Things (IoT), announced the official launch of its first campus in India at Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City, Hyderabad. This is the largest global centre for engineering and wireless connectivity innovation. With its expansion in Hyderabad, Silicon Labs can continue to grow its talented team developing cutting-edge IoT wireless products and solutions.

Unmatched in its breadth and depth of expertise in IoT technologies, Silicon Labs is well positioned to contribute to the growth of the IoT in India and around the world. The new office was inaugurated by Chief Guest Telangana IT and I&C Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, along with Silicon Labs President and CEO Matt Johnson, and Silicon Labs India Senior Vice President Manish Kothari.

On the occasion, Jayesh Ranjan said, "Hyderabad is rapidly becoming the top investment destination for the global technology sector. The Government of Telangana has successfully created a thriving environment for global companies to access and engage the best talent in the country. Silicon Labs' new office here will be attracting young and diverse talent to the technology sector." Silicon Labs' integrated hardware & software platform and intuitive development tools make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries. Its Hyderabad office is a home to a talented team of hardware, software, and applications engineers.

Matt Johnson, President and CEO, Silicon Labs, said, "Hyderabad marks our growing commitment to supporting the development of India and the greater Asia Pacific region. For 15 years, Silicon Labs has been investing time, talent, and resources into building an unprecedented platform. We welcomed over 500 employees into the new office at Hyderabad, with plans to grow to 1,500 employees by 2025."

Silicon Labs is also the founding corporate partner of the Smart City Living Lab set up at the International Institute of Information Technology - Hyderabad.