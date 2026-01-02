Silver delivers over 2,600% returns in 25 yrs

Mumbai: Back in 2000, silver was priced at around Rs 7,900 per kg in India. Today, the white metal is trading close to Rs 2.39 lakh per kg, delivering returns of over 2,600 per cent to investors who stayed invested for the long term.

This remarkable journey highlights how silver, often overshadowed by gold, has quietly emerged as a strong wealth-preservation asset over the past two and a half decades. An investment of just Rs 1,000 in silver in the year 2000 would now be worth about Rs 26,455.

This means the money would have grown more than 26 times in 25 years. Silver’s steady rise over the years has helped investors protect and grow their wealth, especially during periods of high inflation and market uncertainty.

Silver touched record levels in 2025 -- marking a strong comeback for the precious metal. In the international market, spot silver crossed the $70 per ounce mark for the first time, and is now trading around $71.67/ounce levels.

The rally was supported by global uncertainty, rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Venezuela, and weakness in the dollar.