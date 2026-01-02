Silver expected to surpass NVIDIA

New Delh: Silver has surged to become one of the most valuable assets in the world, overtaking tech giants Apple Inc and Alphabet in market capitalisation and moving closer to surpassing NVIDIA Corporation to claim the second spot after gold.

According to data from companiesmarketcap.com, silver’s market capitalisation has risen to $4.220 trillion. This places it just 8.1 per cent behind NVIDIA, which currently stands at $4.592 trillion. Gold continues to remain far ahead as the world’s most valued asset, with a market capitalisation of $31.598 trillion as of Friday (December 26).