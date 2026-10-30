Silver prices crash by Rs. 5000, check prices on MCX

Silver prices in India fell by Rs 5,000 per kg, to Rs 2,10,000 per kg on October 30. There has been some relief to buyers as the prices have been stuck in high levels. However gold prices were stable.

Market experts said that the correction in silver prices has happened due to volatile international bullion markets and there could be fluctuations in prices based on global markets, sentiments, industrial demand and local demand.

Silver prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) also fell. Prices fell by Rs 5,312 or 2.80 per cent to Rs 1,84,141 per kg. At one point during the trading session, prices fell to Rs 1,84,050 per kg, down by Rs 5,403 or 2.85 per cent.

The sharp correction has attracted the attention of buyers. However, those looking to buy could keep an eye on market trends.

Analysts said that silver has corrected nearly 55 per cent since January 2026, which could see some short term buying opportunities. However the future looks uncertain and further corrections could happen based on global markets and local demand.