- IAF Chief Amar Preet Singh calls on President Murmu ahead of his retirement
- Helicopter returning from Badrinath Dham crashes near Joshimath; search operation underway
- Uttarakhand to observe Sardar Patel’s 151st birth anniversary as National Unity Day tomorrow
- Swami Dayanand Saraswati Death Anniversary 2026: Remembering The Founder Of Arya Samaj And His Reformist Legacy
- Kajal Aggarwal Celebrates Karwa Chauth With Husband Gautam, Shares Adorable Pics
- Tiger Shroff firing case: 12th accused arrested from Sonipat, money trail under scanner
- Manoj Tiwari Takes Dip In Yamuna, Claims River Is Cleaner; AAP Challenges BJP To Drink Water At Kalindi Kunj
- Global security landscape increasingly fragmented, contested: Foreign Secretary Misri at VISV-2026
Silver prices crash by Rs. 5000, check prices on MCX
In Short
Market experts said that the correction in silver prices has happened due to volatile international bullion markets and there could be fluctuations in prices based on global markets, sentiments, industrial demand and local demand.
Silver prices in India fell by Rs 5,000 per kg, to Rs 2,10,000 per kg on October 30. There has been some relief to buyers as the prices have been stuck in high levels. However gold prices were stable.
Market experts said that the correction in silver prices has happened due to volatile international bullion markets and there could be fluctuations in prices based on global markets, sentiments, industrial demand and local demand.
Silver prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) also fell. Prices fell by Rs 5,312 or 2.80 per cent to Rs 1,84,141 per kg. At one point during the trading session, prices fell to Rs 1,84,050 per kg, down by Rs 5,403 or 2.85 per cent.
The sharp correction has attracted the attention of buyers. However, those looking to buy could keep an eye on market trends.
Analysts said that silver has corrected nearly 55 per cent since January 2026, which could see some short term buying opportunities. However the future looks uncertain and further corrections could happen based on global markets and local demand.
CEC ‘Public Impeachment’ Bid Put Off; Amit Shah Throws Down Challenge: Govt Ready for Special Session
FM Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi over remarks on IDBI Bank stake sale
Emotional Connect, Political Punch: 'Apna Narendra Bhai' in Gujarat
SIR deadline extended in AP and Telangana
‘Daya Karo, Soniaji!’ Delhi Chamber Makes an Emotional Appeal
Heavy rain alert issued to AP, Telangana amid expected low pressure