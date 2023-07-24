Singapore to host TiE Global Summit 2023

Over the past decades, the collaboration between TiE chapters and various State & Central governments contributed to the formulation of startup policies, economic growth and initiatives to boost the entrepreneurial ecosystem

— Rashida Adenwala,President, TiE Hyderabad Chapter

Hyderabad: TheIndus Entrepreneurs (TiE) will be hosting its global flagship event TiE Global Summit (TGS) 2023 in Singapore this year in partnership with the Singapore FinTech Festival. Last year, the world’s largest entrepreneur forum TGS 2022 was successfully held in Hyderabad, India, while TGS 2021 was organised in Dubai.

“TGS, one of the most marquee international events, is organised by TiE Global in collaboration with the host chapter every year. It was hosted by TiE Dubai Chapter in 2021 and TiE Hyderabad Chapter in 2022. This year, TiE Singapore is the host chapter,” Rashida Adenwala, President of TiE Hyderabad Chapter, told The Hans India.

Speaking about the networking opportunities provided by TiE Global, she said: “TGS provides extensive networking opportunities for entrepreneurs, investors, mentors, industry experts, potential customers, and like-minded peers. This networking effect helps entrepreneurs expand their network, gain valuable insights, access funding, and foster collaborations.”

TGS 2022, held in Hyderabad, had a lot to offer to create a meaningful impact to foster the growth of entrepreneurship. Over 500 charter members attended the event from more than 14 countries across the globe giving the startups to connect with the stalwarts and learn from their experiences and expand their network to help them scale and grow.

More than 20 established founders shared their journey to success and spent quality time with the startups. About 100 plus industry experts spoke on various topics relevant to the current ecosystem and the future in technology, sustainability and what newer opportunities are awaiting for the entrepreneurs and startups.

TGS 2022 also had a Nurture Pavilion which provided an opportunity for one-on-one mentoring to the startups with charter members and the speakers. It conducted Master classes in all relevant topics associated with entrepreneurship such as validating of the business Idea, Business Plan, How to scale your business, design thinking, digital marketing and so on.

The Master Classes were conducted by the CEOs and CXOs of very established companies thus providing practical insights on how to conduct business helping the startups in their growth journey. An exclusive conclave for women entrepreneurs where 36 women founders from 36 TiE Chapters across the globe presented their pitch to the investors and top three winners got equity-free prize money.

With the objective of fostering entrepreneurship in the students, 30+ teams from various universities and colleges across the country and globe took part in TiE University Pitchfest to share their ideas and business plans to a jury of investors and accomplished entrepreneurs. Some of the past teams have now become successful companies.

The Charter Members got to meet with their peers from across the countries and cities thus expanding their network and help in their business and growth. TGS 2022 provided opportunities for the angel investors, venture capitalists and investment bankers to network with various startups from different sectors and vice versa for mutual benefit.

TGS 100 is another initiative at TGS 2022 to recognise 100 national and international high-growth startups and provide them with a platform to develop.

Speaking about how TiE Global is playing a key role in helping the startups, Rashida Adenwala said: “TiE is supporting entrepreneurs worldwide to establish their business and help them scale and grow. Over the past decades, the collaboration between TiE chapters and various State & Central governments contributed to the formulation of startup policies, economic growth and initiatives to boost the entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

A whitepaper to the Indian government that laid down comprehensive policies beneficial for both entrepreneurs and the government was submitted by TiE Global to the Prime Minister. This was subsequently adopted and launched in the Startup India International Summit on 16 January, 2021 with the TiE team present.

Multiple TiE chapters are implementing impactful initiatives to foster the growth of women entrepreneurship in their region. Through the expertise and experience of charter members, TiE chapters continue to influence and drive a plethora of industries such as manufacturing and deep tech among others.