SIS among best companies to work for

Hyderabad: Security and Intelligence Services (SIS) Ltd, has been ranked 31st amongst best companies to work in India by the Great Place to Work (GPTW).

Serving over 19,000 sites across 670 districts in the country, the frontline workers of SIS continued to support critical infrastructure especially healthcare facilities in the country. With a workforce of 2.3 lakh employees, the company has been extending support to over 400 healthcare facilities with security, hygiene, and sanitization frontline staff. SIS instituting welfare measures for its employees and their people with industry standards.

"As India's largest essential services provider, we have strived not only to stand by our customers but also to look after our employees who have played the part of true Covid warriers. This recognition inspires us to continue to put people first and aspire to relentlessly become the best employer of all time," said Rituraj Sinha, Group Managing Director, SIS. The company has also pledged over Rs 10 crore to a Covid welfare fund to assist and provide employees with a safety net during the second wave of the pandemic as these essential workers continue to assist customers in locations including high-risk sites such as hospitals, path labs, quarantine centres, among other segments.