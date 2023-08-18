Sitharaman to attend G20 finance & health ministerial meeting in Gandhinagar tomorrow

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit Gandhinagar on Saturday to attend the joint finance and health ministerial G20 meeting. It will also be attended by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Sitharaman will also visit IFSC Gift City in Gandhinagar on Saturday and review its functioning.

She will also chair a three-day Chintan Shivir of the finance ministry, that is being organised between August 20-22.

This event will take place at the Tent City in Kevadia, renowned for housing the world's tallest statue, The Statue of Unity.

The Chintan Shivir aims to be a brainstorming session, discussing a spectrum of topics, including the strategic roadmap to propel India's transformation into a developed nation by 2047.

The two-day event at Kevadia will witness the participation of senior officials and Secretaries from six departments within the finance ministry, in addition to representatives from the ministry of corporate affairs.

On August 21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is slated to address the assembly, sharing insights and perspectives on the transformative journey ahead.